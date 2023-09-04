LACROIX : French group LACROIX in partnership with American company ICONICS strengthens its digital offering of water and HVAC network supervision.

French group LACROIX in partnership

While water and energy needs continue to grow on a global scale, the resources remain limited and must therefore be protected as much as possible. Well aware of what’s at stake, LACROIX has strengthened its commitment to conserving these resources by teaming up with American company ICONICS to launch a new LX SCADA supervision software offering for connected, secure and controlled management of water and HVAC networks.

Collaboration of two leaders in advanced infrastructure management

Collaboration with ICONICS has enabled LACROIX to develop its LX SCADA supervision offering. This new software offering combines LACROIX's expertise in the monitoring and control of water and HVAC networks with the industrial automation know-how of ICONICS, a world-renowned software developer in smart grids, smart factories and smart buildings markets.

Based on a combination of modules from the ICONICS Suite, the LX SCADA solution natively supports a wide variety of communication protocols from popular telemetry and Internet standards, enabling network operators to easily integrate their LX SCADA supervision with their existing equipment and business applications through remote management.

The new supervision solution already tested and adopted on 4 continents

In addition to major investments in new product launches as part of the Leadership 2025 plan, this new offering strategically supports LACROIX development ambition in France and abroad.

The launch will officially be introduced to the public in October 2023 at the Pollutec (Lyon), IBS (Paris) and H20 (Italy) trade shows, the leading international events for environmental solutions for industry, cities and regions.

Ahead of this launch, LACROIX has already deployed its new LX SCADA solution at pilot sites in France, as well as internationally, with the support of local partners in Indonesia, Spain, Morocco and Mexico. Based on a core software already deployed globally, this offering will enable LACROIX to accelerate its international development by drawing on a strong network of 50 channel partners spread over 5 continents.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.??

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €708 million in 2022, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.??

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aerospace, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.??

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.??

About ICONICS

ICONICS, a group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, is headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts USA and is a global software developer of visualization, HMI, SCADA, and energy solutions. With installations running in over 100 countries worldwide and in over 70 percent of Global 500 companies, ICONICS software is recommended for automating, monitoring, and optimizing a customer's most critical assets. ICONICS offers competitive software products for various business sectors, such as manufacturing, industrial, and building automation, and it possesses advanced technology and remarkable industry leading knowledge in the development of industrial software.

