Lacrosse Unlimited scores three all stars in continued Team expansion

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited is proud to announce the continued expansion of the Institutional Sales and Production Team with the addition of Kevin Simmons and Rob Rochford in Sales and Mitch Mendel in Production.

Kevin comes to Lacrosse Unlimited after 6 years with Maverik Lacrosse where he served as Sports Marketing Manager. Kevin earned a BS in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College where he served as team captain his Senior year. Kevin is a resident of Ridgefield, NJ and attended Don Bosco Prep where he was a three-sport athlete. Kevin joins the team as Director of Institutional Sales, will be based in New Jersey, and will play a key role in expansion our of Institutional footprint in a region we currently enjoy a strong retail presence.

Rob brings with him nine years of experience in Institutional Sales, E-Commerce, and Webstore design, having previously worked at several smaller companies in the industry prior to joining our team. Rob is a graduate of Manhattanville College and received a MA in Education from Adelphi University. Rob joins LU as Team Store Director of Institution Sales and will be tasked with drawing from his experience to continue to grow our customer base, create strategic solutions to our current team webstore offerings, and support strategic initiatives as we expand the offerings from UNLTD TEAM.

Simmons and Rochford will report to Sean Haggerty, EVP of Institutional Sales and will play a key role in the ongoing expansion of Lacrosse Unlimited institutional and team sales efforts.

"We are excited to have Kevin and Rob join our team and leverage their deep industry knowledge, relationships, and skillset to continue our expansion into the marketplace" says Haggerty. "In addition, being former collegiate athletes and current coaches, Rochford and Simmons bring a unique understanding of customer expectations, which combined with their capabilities, will serve our expansive and growing customer base well."

Mitch joins Lacrosse Unlimited after growing his own Print and Embellishment company for the past 10 years. Mitch's brings a deep technical industry knowledge, combined with a unique understanding of customer expectations and sense of urgency that will benefit our production team greatly. As the Head of Production, Mitch will be immediately tasked with improving quality while decreasing turnaround times. Mitch will report to Sean Haggerty and work closely with his team to streamline and improve all aspects of the order management and production process.

"We couldn't be happier how we've been able to add three consummate professionals to our Intuitional effort. Kevin, Rob, and Mitch each personify the values that have come to define Lacrosse Unlimited and I am looking forward to having them part of our family", said Joe DeSimone, CEO and Founder of Lacrosse Unlimited.

About Lacrosse Unlimited:

Founded in Long Island, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited has been a go-to resource for all things in the popular sport. Launched in 1990 by Joe DeSimone and his family, the company has become the most innovative tastemaker in lacrosse, now with 43 stores across twelve states. Lacrosse Unlimited is renowned for its genuine passion for the sport, and for its relentless focus on providing an "always-custom" experience to its clients.

