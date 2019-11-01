LAD Solutions Announces Sponsorship of Sonrise Christian School

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAD Solutions is now an official sponsor of Sonrise Christian School. The sponsorship will go directly to improving the quality of education for the students at the school. The announcement has been made as a part of LAD Solutions ongoing sponsorship initiatives that the company began earlier this year.

As part of LAD Solutions ongoing support of local organizations and community programs, LAD Solutions has agreed to sponsor the school as a part of a multi-year agreement. The partnership will ensure that Sonrise Christian School is able to invest in new tools and resources for the students with continued efforts made to develop its educational programs.

Founded more than forty years ago, Sonrise Christian School is located in Covina, California and has two campuses, located in Covina and San Dimas. The school has academic programs for preschool, elementary school, and middle school. Sonrise Christian School also has a program for international students.

Sonrise Christian School's mission is "to create an environment in which children can experience the love of Jesus as they grow in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and people." The school aims to serve as a safe place for students to grow both spiritually and academically.

With support from LAD Solutions, Sonrise will be able to achieve its goals of ensuring that students have access to cutting-edge technology and enrichment opportunities. Students will be able to continue to participate in summer academic and enrichment programs, team sports, chapel programs, after school enrichment programs in music, dance, chess, and art and much more. The school also plans to initiate some new programs with the help of funding from LAD Solutions.

For interested parties who want to learn more about the sponsorship of Sonrise Christian School by LAD Solutions, LAD Solutions has requested that they contact the company to speak directly with LAD Solutions's media contact. More information and details are also available by placing a request via the contact form at ladsolutions.com.

About LAD Solutions: Based in Los Angeles, California, LAD Solutions is a full service digital marketing firm, specializing in search engine optimization and Google Ads campaign management. As a nationally recognized firm, LAD Solutions works with clients from all regions of the country. Founders Lakshmi Kodali, Ali Pourvasei, and David Barkhordari started the company in 2009 after they met at an SEO conference. Today, LAD Solutions serves a variety of clients including top brands in various industries. To find out more about the services offered by LAD Solutions, go to ladsolutions.com.

