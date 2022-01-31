Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder” or the "Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends

(1) Capital

Gain Unrecapt.

1250 Gain

(2) Return of

Capital Sec. 199A

Dividends

(3) Form 1099 References: (Boxes 1a +

2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 12/31/2020 1/15/2021(4) $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.200 $0.053 $0.001 $0.095 $0.039 $0.052 $0.053 12/31/2021 1/18/2022(5) - - - - - - - Total 2021 Dividends $0.800 $0.212 $0.004 $0.380 $0.156 $0.208 $0.212 Notes: (1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a (2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a (3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a (4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/15/2021 is considered a 2021 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2021 tax reporting. (5) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/18/2022 is considered a 2022 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and will be reflected in 2022 tax reporting.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of September 30, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005951/en/