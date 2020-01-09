Ladder Capital Corp Reports Extensions of Committed Funding Facilities and its Revolving Credit Facility

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder” or the "Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced that it recently extended the maturity dates of five of its loan repurchase facilities, totaling $1.4 billion of committed funding capacity, its $400 million committed securities repurchase facility, and its $266 million revolving credit facility.

Marc Fox, Ladder’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce the extension of these committed funding facilities and our revolving credit facility. The extensions reflect the positive relationships we have with our financial partners and Ladder’s historic emphasis on maintaining a diverse array of long-term committed funding sources.”

Ladder amended the maturity dates of four of its loan repurchase facilities to between December 2023 and December 2024, including all extension options. In addition, Ladder extended the maturity date of a fifth loan repurchase facility to December 2020, which may be extended periodically with the lender’s consent. The average remaining term of the Company’s loan repurchase facilities is now 3.8 years (including options to extend).

Ladder also amended the maturity date of its committed securities repurchase facility to December 2021 and amended the maturity date of its revolving credit facility to February 2025.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in California and Florida.

