Ladder Capital Corp to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) ("we,” "Ladder,” or the "Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022 through midnight Thursday, November 10, 2022. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 13733466. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.8 billion of assets as of June 30, 2022. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005305/en/