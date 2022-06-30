|
30.06.2022 13:58:00
Läderach Kicks off Summer 2022 With 40 Ways to Enjoy Fresh Swiss Chocolate This Season
Läderach Celebrates Rapid Expansion to 40 Stores in North America with New Marketing Campaign
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially arrived. To celebrate the season and its newly established 40-store and 40-team presence in North America, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is sharing 40 ways to enjoy fresh Swiss chocolate through a new integrated marketing campaign in the US and Canada. The campaign dubbed 40|40|40 kicks off this week and runs through late August with activation across in-store, retail partners, online, social media, influencers, and media with a call-to-action tagline to "discover 40 ways to enjoy fresh Swiss chocolate this Summer." Additionally, Läderach launched a frequent shopper fresh Swiss chocolate passport - available at any of its 40 locations for consumers to enter for a chance to win multiple chocolate prizes, including chocolate for a year.
"There are so many fun, unique creative ways beyond typical gifting occasions to enjoy chocolate all year long, especially this Summer," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "Whether it's making indoor or outdoor movie nights sweeter to complimenting a trip to the beach, chocolate lovers can visit any of our 40 stores across the US and Canada and hear from our 40 teams about more than 40 ways to enjoy fresh Swiss chocolate this season. Some of my favorite ways include enjoying fresh chocolate after lunch, dinner or during a summer day spent on a lake."
Läderach asked its 40 teams across the US and Canada to share their favorite ways to enjoy premium fresh chocolate this Summer. From self-appreciation, special moments with a loved one, close relative or friend to elevating the family or friend get together, Läderach's staff shared the following 40 ways to enjoy Läderach chocolate:
Läderach's success and momentum to expand is only possible through the passionate drive of its diverse 1,300 employees, from over 50 nationalities who represent various backgrounds, beliefs, and lifestyles. Mutual respect, diversity, inclusiveness and freedom of expression, and transparency are at the heart of Läderach amongst its employees to make the best chocolate possible.About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse
Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Läderach has rapidly grown to 40 stores across North America in 2.5 years. Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.
CONTACT: Ryan Bowling
+1 650 245 7945
ryan@thrillcommunications.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laderach-kicks-off-summer-2022-with-40-ways-to-enjoy-fresh-swiss-chocolate-this-season-301578471.html
SOURCE Läderach Chocolatier Suisse
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.