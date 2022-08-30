Läderach Releases New Premium Fresh Vegan Chocolate Collection

22 vegan chocolate varieties now available online and in 40 stores across the US and Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From its iconic FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), tablet bars to chocolate covered popcorn, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse announced today the availability of new vegan chocolates in these varieties. In addition to existing pure and select dark chocolate with fruit and nuts, Läderach's new vegan chocolates include cashew milk instead of dairy milk, coconut blossom sugar instead of sugar and no preservatives. The coconut blossom sugar comes from Indonesia (organic quality), the cashew milk from Vietnam, and the cocoa beans from Ecuador and Ghana. Product innovation is led by World Chocolate Master Elias Läderach. The new vegan chocolate collection with a specially marked "Vegan Taste Approved" packaging sticker includes:

Creamy Cashew Tablet ( USD 9.90 | CAD 11.50 ) – Pure vegan chocolate made with cashew milk and coconut blossom sugar.

| ) – Pure vegan chocolate made with cashew milk and coconut blossom sugar. FrischSchoggi™ Vegan Cashew ( USD 14.90 per 1/4lb | CAD 14.90 per 100g) - Roasted and caramelized whole cashew nuts are mixed into pure vegan chocolate made with cashew milk. Available by weight and in a small pouch combined with other Läderach vegan dark chocolate.

per 1/4lb | per 100g) - Roasted and caramelized whole cashew nuts are mixed into pure vegan chocolate made with cashew milk. Available by weight and in a small pouch combined with other Läderach vegan dark chocolate. FrischSchoggi™ Vegan Pouch Small ( USD 32.85 and CAD 37.25 ) – The following vegan FrischSchoggi chocolates are included: FrischSchoggi™ Grand Cru 70%, FrischSchoggi™ Almond Dark, FrischSchoggi™ Blackberry Dark, FrischSchoggi™ Cashew Vegan, FrischSchoggi™ Orange-Almond Dark, and FrischSchoggi™ Pistachio Dark

and ) – The following vegan FrischSchoggi chocolates are included: FrischSchoggi™ Grand Cru 70%, FrischSchoggi™ Almond Dark, FrischSchoggi™ Blackberry Dark, FrischSchoggi™ Cashew Vegan, FrischSchoggi™ Orange-Almond Dark, and FrischSchoggi™ Pistachio Dark Creamy Cashew Vegan Popcorn ( USD 17.50 and CAD 19.90 ) – Caramelized popcorn encased in vegan dark chocolate and creamy cashew.

Läderach now offers 22 premium fresh vegan chocolate varieties online and in 40 stores across the US and Canada

"Our Läderach team is proud to offer the vegan community delicious new premium fresh artisanal vegan chocolates made bean-to-bar in-house and delivered directly from Switzerland," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "With our unique ingredients and extreme attention to craftsmanship, our new vegan chocolates can unlock a rewarding five sensory experience and compliment any occasion well, synonymous to our existing Läderach premium chocolate collection."

Other existing pure and select dark chocolate with fruit and nuts suitable for vegans include:

FrischSchoggi™

FrischSchoggi™ Grand Cru Brazil 70% Cacao

FrischSchoggi™ Grand Cru Madagascar 64% Cacao Lemon

FrischSchoggi™ Orange-Almond Dark

FrischSchoggi™ Almond Dark

FrischSchoggi™ Blackberry Dark

FrischSchoggi™ Pistachio Dark

FrischSchoggi™ Hazelnut Dark

Pralines

Praline Pavé

Pavés Grand Cru – 8 pieces per box

Snacking

Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks

Dark Chocolate Orange Slices

Dark Couverture

Dark Chocolate Rocher

Dark Chocolate Choco Flakes

Dark Chocolate Ginger Sticks

Tablet Bars

Tablet Grand Cru Ecuador 70% - Single Origin

Tablet Grand Cru Madagascar 64% - Single Origin

Tablet Grand Cru Trinidad 80% - Single Origin

Other

Carrés Grand Cru (Canada Only)

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Läderach has rapidly grown to 40 stores across North America in 2.5 years. Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, vegan varieties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.

