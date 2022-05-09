Ladonware Announces Name Change to Open Banking Solutions

The strategic rebrand represents the company's commitment to helping small and mid-sized financial institutions deliver an enhanced customer experience and better serve their communities through digital transformation.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladonware ("the Company"), a global leader in cloud solutions for the financial services community, today announced the change of its corporate name to 'Open Banking Solutions.' The Company's new brand identity reflects the significant member-experience updates that have already gone into effect across its platform. These enhancements better address the accelerated digital transformation within the US banking and finance industry and focus on the unique needs and interest of its members. Especially as US credit unions and community banks are in a state of need for modern core technology, Open Banking Solutions is better connecting consumers, small businesses, devices, and financial institutions with transparency, security, and a refreshed digital experience.

"Service is everything. We live in a mobile-driven and digital world, where providing trusted, open and seamless access to customers' financial and banking services are no longer a strong benefit, but a cultural and business mandate to stay relevant, successfully compete and support customers," said Open Banking Solutions CEO Ignacio Blanco. "Our new brand identity is the culmination of an enhanced strategic approach and commitment to helping community banks and credit unions rapidly transform, while delivering an outstanding customer experience and breadth of open services."

While Open Banking Solutions has a new name, its business pedigree runs deep and represents the evolution of solutions first offered by Open Solutions, with its revolutionary DNA core processing platform, and Payveris. The Company provides SaaS based cloud native, openly integrated solutions for the financial industry based on a proven, highly functional, fully scalable core system. Solutions are multi-lingual and have multi-currency capabilities. The product suite includes an award-winning feature-rich collections solution, a state-of-the-art AI inclusive digital banking platform, analytics, and other services as part of a comprehensive ecosystem. To-date, Open Banking Solutions has helped hundreds of clients in more than 15 countries, a third of which are in the US, with their digital transformation and technology modernization efforts.

"The market is rapidly growing for Open Banking Solutions as the company becomes a driving force of digital transformation for the financial services community," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Open Banking Solutions Chairman of the Board. "And while digital technologies are reshaping the entire finance industry, making many economies and offerings more diverse, competitive, and efficient - it is also showcasing the digital experience gap and market need for credit unions, community based, and medium-size financial institutions and how they engage with their members and customers. The timing is right for Ignacio and his team to effectively rebrand as the company enters its next phase of growth and development with a steadfast commitment to helping small and medium size financial institutions fight to maintain their relevance and become a true partner on their client's digital transformation journey."

Open Banking Solutions has assembled a team of experienced professionals to lead the next phase of the company, with a C-suite and Board of Directors packed with industry talent.

C-Suite: Ignacio Blanco, CEO; Peter Maher, CCO; Claudia Nieves, CMO; Helmut Forero, CFO; Hernando Torres, President.





Board of Directors:

Louis Hernandez Jr. – Chairman of the Board of Directors; former Chairman & CEO of Open Solutions; Founder of Payveris

– Chairman of the Board of Directors; former Chairman & CEO of Open Solutions; Founder of Payveris

Raju Shivdasani – Formerly CEO of Harland Financial

– Formerly CEO of Harland Financial

Rashid Desai – Formerly CTO of BarclayCard and CTO of Open Solutions

– Formerly CTO of BarclayCard and CTO of Open Solutions

Greg O'Brien – Formerly Chief HR Executive of Open Solutions

– Formerly Chief HR Executive of Open Solutions

Yossi Aloni – Formerly CEO of SeaChange International

"The Board of Open Banking Solutions is highly respected in the financial services technology industry and known for the successful deployment, and mass adoption, of core banking in the U.S. market," said Blanco. "We're excited to bring together our C-Suite and Board of Directors to power the next phase of growth for our customers."

As a part of its rebranding, Open Banking Solutions deployed an all-new website featuring the company's end-to-end solutions that enable financial institutions to offer their members full intuitive digital experiences both on mobile and web.

For more information on Open Banking Solutions, visit www.openbankingsolutions.com .

About Open Banking Solutions products

The digital banking software offers a suite of fully cloud native products for every member. Open Banking Solutions offers CloudCore, Digital Banking, Collector, and Smart, which all incorporate intuitive design to empower members through fully integrated and functional banking products. CloudCore is a single lending package capable of managing all kinds of loans along with collateral, insurance, external loan funding, loan servicing and lines of credit. Digital banking integrates all cards, external accounts, and other banking relationships with consumers. Collector serves multiple functions to allow agents to contact, address, document, negotiate, and follow up on open items. Smart allows creation for KPI and other metrics, while allowing members to schedule, produce, and manage all regulator reports from a single place.

About Open Banking Solutions

Open Banking Solutions is a next generation cloud native suite of applications led by industry veterans who have built some of the most recognized brands in financial technology. The company uses cloud-based applications to connect consumers, small businesses their devices, and financial institutions seamlessly and securely by providing the most advanced cloud based as a service solution. They build trust-based relationships through high quality service, highly functional and permanently evolving software, fair and friendly contracts, and affordable pricing. They have over 120 financial institutions clients in 16 different countries throughout United States and the Americas. Learn more at www.openbankingsolutions.com .

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. The firm makes control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. The strategy has resulted in well above market returns and significant growth in enterprise value. The firm is currently managing approximately $900 million in enterprise value as of December 31, 2021.

