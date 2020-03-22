Lady M Confections Co., Ltd Launches Free Curbside Pickup in California

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the rapidly changing environment, Lady M announces the launch of free curbside cake pickup at California boutiques.

This is the first time in history Lady M has offered such a service. It is a key example of how food businesses have needed to quickly pivot given the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating Lady M boutique locations include: Los Angeles (8718 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048), Irvine (2967 Michelson Drive Suite B, Irvine, CA 92612), and Los Altos (4598 El Camino Real, Los Altos, California 94022).

The curbside pickup service was developed via the SWIPEBY application. Clients are encouraged to download the app, sign up, and complete a cake order. Once they've driven to the boutique, an in-app notification will confirm arrival, and a Lady M team member will bring the cake right to the car door. Clients do not need to leave the car, and unlike delivery, there are no fees or service charges.

Lady M's curbside pickup service is created to be straightforward, simple, and convenient. This allows clients to enjoy Lady M via a safe, no-contact transaction. In such uncertain times, Lady M aims to stay true to her mission of making each day a little more special the best way we know how... cake!

From the famous Signature Mille Crêpes to the delicately layered Green Tea Mille Crêpes, seasonal Mimosa and regal Mont Blanc, there is a Lady M cake suitable for every mood and occasion.

Please visit ladym.com/blog for full details.

About Lady M:

Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is a NYC cake brand with 45 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at www.ladym.com.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Sarah Kwak | Chief Creative Officer

press@ladym.com

Related Images

strawberry-mille-cr-pes.jpg

Strawberry Mille Crêpes

A unique combination of fresh strawberries, handmade crêpes, and pastry cream. One of many cakes in the Lady M seasonal collection, now available for curbside pick-up in California.

Related Links

Lady M California Curbside Pick-Up

Lady M Pre-Orders

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lady-m-confections-co-ltd-launches-free-curbside-pickup-in-california-301027890.html

SOURCE Lady M Confections Co., Ltd