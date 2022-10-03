Lady M Partners with Memorial Sloan Kettering for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Throughout the Month of October, Lady M Will Donate 100% of Proceeds From Pink Éclairs in NYC and LA to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced it will be donating 100% of proceeds from Pink Éclairs sales throughout the month of October (10/1 – 10/31) to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Research.

"We're proud to support Memorial Sloan Kettering's Breast Cancer Awareness research during the month of October," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "Our first Lady M boutique we opened was in the Upper East Side, where the majority of Memorial Sloan Kettering's locations reside, which make this initiative especially important to us. This partnership will help to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Lady M is thrilled to be a part of this charitable initiative."

Lady M's Pink Éclairs ($6 each) are a classic choux pastry filled with strawberry custard cream and topped with baby pink chocolate for a delectable treat. The Pink Éclairs will be available exclusively at Lady M boutique locations in New York (Upper East Side, Bryant Park, Rockefeller, NoMad, World Trade Center, Woodbury Commons, American Dream) and Los Angeles (West 3rd in LA, Arcadia and Irvine).

For more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

