Lady Technologies Launches kegg™, a 2-in-1 Fertility Tracking Kegel Device to Help Women Conceive

SAN FRANCISCO, August 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the team behind kegg introduced a 2-in-1 fertility tracker and kegel training device on Indiegogo. kegg uses patent-pending technology to analyze a woman's cervical mucus and pinpoint her fertile window and ovulation.

"In the age of driverless cars and artificial intelligence, women deserve the most advanced technology to help them solve their specific problems," said kegg Founder, Kristina Cahojova. "kegg uses clinically proven technology to sense changes in cervical mucus. Vaginal data is sent to the cloud, where it is processed through personalized algorithms, and the final fertility result is then displayed in the mobile app."

"I was told by a fertility specialist to track my vaginal fluids with my fingers as it is the most accurate way to know when you are fertile," said Cahojova. "I was shocked that this is what is considered state of the art technology today."

kegg uses advanced sensor technology to achieve more robust fluid sensing when detecting changes in vaginal fluid. This helps predict a more precise ovulation window as opposed to probability-based solutions. Studies show that women are four times more likely to conceive when tracking their cervical mucus.

Women can use kegg in the convenience of their own home and for a few minutes a day. Because kegg delivers results instantaneously, the device does not consistently need to be used for months at a time. Within minutes, kegg can tell where a woman is in her ovulation cycle. Using the accompanying mobile application, users can check their own data. Women can even use the device to perform kegel exercises to strengthen their pelvic floor in just a few minutes with each use, which is important in helping support the uterus, urethra, and bladder, and is especially beneficial to women planning a pregnancy.

Users can sync kegg with their mobile device via Bluetooth with the push of one button. kegg is also made with medical-grade silicone, gold-plated stainless steel, and stores the Bluetooth technology in the tail of the device so it safely remains outside of the body. The device can be recharged when stored in its cradle. In the future, kegg users will also have access to an on-call fertility specialist through the app who will have access to more data about the user and can give personal advice to support women.

Early this year, kegg partnered with manufacturing company, MegaForce. They specialize in medical device manufacturing and will help ensure kegg can be delivered to the U.S. market to FDA standards after the campaign ends. kegg is currently available for preorder at pr.go2.fund/kegg.

About Lady Technologies, Inc.

From her experience in e-commerce, Kristina Cahojova realized that there is a demand for certain products, which do not yet exist - one of them being kegg. With kegg, Cahojova is on a mission to help women conceive naturally faster and be as accessible and affordable as professional fertility guidance. For more information about kegg, visit https://www.kegg.tech/.

