26.04.2022 09:02:44
Lagardère Group Q1 LFL Revenue Up 38% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Lagardère group (LGDDF.PK) reported first-quarter revenue of 1.30 billion euros, up 44.0% on a reported basis and up 38.0% like for like. The Group noted that its revenue growth was driven by fast-paced recovery at Lagardère Travel Retail.
Lagardère Publishing revenue came in at 554 million euros, up 8.7% as reported and up 1.4% like for like. Lagardère Travel Retail revenue totalled 694 million euros, up 103.4% on a reported basis and up 96.8% like for like. The Group noted that the Lagardère Travel Retail sales almost doubled due to a recovery in European passenger traffic and continued momentum in North America.
Looking forward, the Group said it is currently maintaining guidance for full-year 2022 as communicated at the time of the publication of the annual results on 17 February 2022.
