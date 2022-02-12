Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.02.2022 22:55:26
Laine scores with :07 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.Cole Caufield tied game for Montreal early in the third period with his third goal of the season. Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.It was the Blue Jackets’ second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days, and six in their last seven games overall.Jeff Petry took a tripping penalty with 1:27 left in regulation, opening the door for Columbus’ game-winner. Laine scored a one-timer off a pass from Zach Werenski.St. Louis, 46, was facing the team he’d previously worked for as a special teams consultant in 2018-19.Columbus got going early. Ben Chiarot’s clearance attempt deflected off Laine and onto Bjorkstrand’s stick. The Dane skated towards the slot, bounced the puck off of Alexander Romanov and beat Montembeault with the fourth shot of the game.After a scoreless second period, Caufield took advantage of a defensive mistake to score in a second consecutive game.Vladislav Gavrikov gave the puck away to Chiarot along the boards. The defenseman found Caufield in the high slot who shocked Merzlikins.NOTES: The Canadiens acquired G Andrew Hammond from Minnesota and sent F Brandon Baddock to the Wild. Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.UP NEXTBlue Jackets: At Dallas Sunday.Canadiens: Host Buffalo Sunday.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Laine scores with :07 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scores Holding Co IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scores Holding Co IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scores Holding Co IncShs
|0,00
|66,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.