

EQS-Media / 19.08.2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST



LAIQON: Launch of a new generation of active ETFs

AI enables active fund management – at ETF-level costs

The new ETF (IE000L98FUF7) is listed on all major trading venues

Amundi is the fund partner for the active Next Generation ETF

Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main, 19 August 2026. Using AI to make the best investment decisions – what many investors want is now made possible by an active ETF from the LAIQON Group. The aim: to invest broadly in a share index whilst still achieving a better return. And all at low cost.

The launch of this new generation of ETFs was officially celebrated on Tuesday (18 August 2026) at the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. The new LAIQON European Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF (IE000L98FUF7) is now listed on the major trading venues Xetra, gettex, Tradegate and LS Exchange, and is therefore available through all major banks, building societies, platforms and trading apps. Institutional and retail investors can now trade this active ETF easily and conveniently. Amundi is the fund partner for the first active Next Generation ETF.

AI enables active fund management – at ETF-level costs

AI enables data analysis at unprecedented speeds. Millions of data points can be processed in a matter of seconds. To identify patterns, the LAIQON Group’s in-house AI – which has been trained over many years – draws on historical data dating back to 1993.

The investment in European large- and mid-cap shares is constantly reviewed, and portfolio reallocation is possible on a daily basis. The new ETF is designed to allow investors to benefit directly from the alpha potential of individual stocks, sectors or countries.

To this end, the ETF aims for a tracking error of between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. This is a deliberately high deviation from the MSCI Europe Screened benchmark index. The weightings of countries, sectors and individual securities may differ from the index within defined ranges in order to enable outperformance relative to the benchmark. The Next Generation ETF thus offers AI-supported, active fund management at low cost.

“With this active ETF, both retail and institutional investors can now bring the benefits of our AI – which has been tried and tested over many years – into their portfolios – more easily than ever before. AI-supported portfolio management allows the alpha potential of individual securities to be systematically identified, enabling investors to benefit from outperformance,” says Christian Sievers, Chief AI Officer at LAIQON AG.

The LAIQON Group has been successfully utilising the benefits of AI-powered wealth management for years in asset management, fund and white-label partnerships.

Amundi is the fund partner for the active Next Generation ETF

The LAIQON Group has launched the Next Generation ETF in partnership with Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager[1]. The ETF utilises Amundi’s ETF-as-a-Service platform. As part of this collaboration, the LAIQON Group is contributing its expertise in AI-powered portfolio management, whilst Amundi is taking charge of managing the ETF on its white-label and active ETF platform and bringing its extensive experience in ETF structuring to the project.

The fund is just the first active next-generation ETF in an entire product family. With this concept, the LAIQON Group intends to launch further ETFs in which AI is designed to specifically identify alpha potential in other investment regions, thereby enabling outperformance.

Product details

Fund name: LAIQON European Equity AI Optimised Active UCITS ETF WKN / ISIN: A42FBA / IE000L98FUF7 Fund initiator: LAIQON AG Depositary: HSBC Continental Europe Management company: Amundi Ireland Ltd. Delegated sub-investment manager: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Benchmark: MSCI Europe Screened Index Universe: MSCI Europe Index Number of holdings: 100–150 titels SFDR classification: Article 8 Fund currency: EUR Distribution policy: Accumulating Countries of distribution: Germany Ongoing charges p.a.: 0.49%

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth management specialist focusing on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trust of EUR 11.3 billion (as at 7 August 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI- managed open-ended and special-purpose funds, standardized and also holistic, individual asset management, wealth management partnerships and consultancy services for strategic asset allocation. Its AI subsidiary, LAIC®, with its in-house developed LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers in the use of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to deliver all its services – from asset and risk management, through onboarding, to client reporting – entirely digitally. LAIC can thus scale to any volume and makes its products and services available to third parties as a white-label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

About Amundi:

Amundi, the leading European asset manager and one of the top 10 global asset managers1, offers its more than 200 million clients a comprehensive range of actively and passively managed savings and investment solutions in listed and unlisted assets. The range of products, developed for a wide variety of distribution partners – such as banks, asset managers and financial advisers – as well as for institutional investors and corporations, is complemented by services and IT tools covering the entire value chain in the asset management sector. As a listed subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, Amundi currently manages assets totalling nearly 2.6 trillion euros2.

With its six international investment centres3, research capabilities in both financial and non-financial sectors, and a long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is one of the leading players in asset management.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi’s clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner working every day in the interests of its clients and society.

1 Source: IPE ‘Top 500 Asset Managers’, published in June 2026 based on assets under management as at 31 December 2025

2 Data from Amundi as at 30 June 2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (through our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

MARKETING ADVERTISEMENT

This document is for information and promotional purposes only. It does not constitute a prospectus or any comparable document and therefore does not contain all the essential information required to make an investment decision. No legal relationship is established by this document. This document does not take into account an investor’s personal circumstances, does not contain a legally binding offer under civil law or a solicitation to buy or sell fund units, and does not constitute investment advice, investment brokerage or an investment recommendation. Investment decisions should only be made on the basis of the current sales documents (key investor information, prospectus, annual and half-yearly reports), which also contain the sole authoritative investment terms and conditions as well as all characteristics or objectives of the fund, supplemented, where applicable, by sustainability-related aspects. The sales documents will be available from the launch date from the relevant fund management company (Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Theodor-Heuss Allee 70, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 71043-0 or Amundi Ireland Ltd., 1 George’s Quay Plaza, DO2 E440, Dublin 2, Ireland), the relevant custodian (Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Kaiserstraße 24, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 2161-0 or HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE, 38 Avenue Kléber, Paris, 75116, France) and the distribution partners (see below) for free distribution in German. This document has not been prepared in accordance with legislation designed to promote the independence of financial analysis, nor is it subject to any prohibition on trading following the dissemination of financial analysis. This document is addressed to potential investors resident or domiciled in Germany. Persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of any national restrictions and comply with them. Please consult your personal adviser or intermediary.

The fund management company may decide to withdraw the distribution of the fund(s). A summary of investors’ rights relating to Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH in German is available to investors or potential investors at www.universalinvestment.com. Legal documents relating to Amundi Ireland Ltd. can be accessed at www.amundi.ie.

We would also like to point out that, in the case of funds for which the fund management company, in its capacity as management company, has made arrangements for the distribution of fund units in EU Member States, the fund management company may decide to suspend such distribution in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC and Article 32a of Directive 2011/61/EU, in particular by making a lump-sum offer to repurchase or redeem all relevant units held by investors in the relevant Member State.

Investing, and in particular investing in funds, involves risks. The value of your investment may fall or rise, and as an investor you must be prepared for the possibility that you may not recover the amount invested, or at least not in full. The presentation of historical data and performance records, or illustrations of awards for product performance, is not a reliable indicator of future performance, which cannot be predicted. Due to the composition of the portfolio, the fund(s) exhibit(s) increased volatility. This document contains, amongst other things, our current non-binding assessment of the market situation, products and their potential development prospects; neither we nor any of our partner companies accept any liability for the accuracy of this information. Furthermore, the information contained herein does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. The information has been carefully compiled by the LAIQON Group and is also based on publicly available sources and third-party data, for the accuracy and completeness of which we cannot guarantee. The information relates exclusively to the date on which the document was drawn up and is subject to change at any time without prior notice. This document is protected by copyright. Disclosure to third parties or the use of its contents is not permitted without the company’s prior written consent.

Distributor: LAIQON Solutions GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, Tel.: +49 40 325678-0, www.laiqon.com

Fund management: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, www.laic.de

Date: Jan. 2026 / Doc. C1