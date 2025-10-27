Air Liquide Aktie

Air Liquide für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920921 / ISIN: US0091262024

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 12:13:16

L'Air Liquide Agrees To Acquire NovaAir From PAG For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - L'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY.PK), Monday announced an agreement with PAG, an Asia-focused private equity firm, to acquire India-based NovaAir, an industrial gas producer and supplier. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this deal, L'Air expects to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market, allowing it to better serve customers in the growing automotive, metals, electronics and healthcare sectors.

Emilie Mouren-Renouard, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee, stated, "This acquisition represents a new step in our development in India. It demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the country's industrial and healthcare development."

On October 23, AIQUY closed trading at $39.92, down 0.55 percent on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Shmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh 34,00 -0,58% Air Liquide SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5th Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen