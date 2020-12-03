Laird Connectivity and Cal-Chip Connected Devices Partner to Deliver Wireless LoRaWAN Solutions for IoT

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a partnership with Cal-Chip Connected Devices, a distributor and value-added services provider of IoT devices. Under this partnership, the companies offer a broad portfolio of LoRaWAN-enabled sensors and gateways that deliver wireless connectivity in remote or hard-to-reach locations.

LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide-Area Network) is a long-range, low-power wireless platform that is a leading technology for the IoT. This extremely robust technology outperforms alternative wireless technologies in harsh RF environments and enables low-powered, battery-operated devices to wirelessly communicate over long distances, up to 15km/10 miles. The LoRaWAN protocol targets key IoT requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility, and localization services.

Laird Connectivity's portfolio of LoRaWAN sensors and gateways delivers high performance with unparalleled design flexibility. These innovative solutions enable simple out-of-the-box integration and provide everything needed to create a complete device-to-cloud solution.

"Laird Connectivity is an outstanding partner that delivers the critical features and reliable wireless connectivity products needed to support the demands of growing IoT applications," said TJ Rancour, President, at Cal-Chip Connected Devices. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to help enterprises and new initiatives alike deploy LoRaWAN solutions faster and more efficiently."

Cal-Chip Connected Devices is defining a new class of technology distribution, meeting the specific needs of the quickly evolving IoT market. The company offers a broad range of standards-based IoT technology, including LoRaWAN and will be instrumental in helping Laird Connectivity supply and support customers with their LoRaWAN implementations.

"With Cal-Chip Connected Devices' focus on the LoRaWAN technology ecosystem, it was a natural fit for Laird Connectivity and Cal-Chip to partner," said Matt Lubeley, Director of Business Development, loT Sales at Laird Connectivity.

About Cal Chip Connected Devices

Cal Chip Connected Devices, headquartered in Warminister, Pennsylvania, is a distributor and value-added service provider of IoT devices. Its leadership team's knowledge of the IoT market and passion for user support position Cal Chip Connected Devices to link customers around the globe with the highest performing devices available on the market today. Cal Chip Connected Devices began as a division of Cal-Chip Electronics, Inc., a 40-year, international provider of warehousing and distribution of thousands of high-tech products. Cal Chip Connected Devices creates a means for scalability and value add to the LoRaWAN industry through its infrastructure and high-tech sourcing and servicing competencies. For more information, visit https://www.calchipconnect.com/ .

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

