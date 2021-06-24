Laird Connectivity Announces the Trigger Under-Dash Antenna Family with Significant Performance Advantages over Competing Technologies

AKRON, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, is announcing the Trigger under-dash telematics antenna family. Offering cellular 3G/4G/5G/ISM/CBRS, Wi-Fi, and GNSS in an innovative format which is designed to be installed underneath vehicle dashboards and offers significant performance improvements over candy bar style antennas.

The antenna family includes both four-port and five-port options, each with vertical and horizontal cellular radiating elements within the same antenna. The inclusion of the orthogonally-oriented elements improves both signal received power and quality due to superior de-correlation of the MIMO pair of cellular ports. Additionally, the Trigger cellular ports benefit from generally reduced gain pattern nulls/ripple and more omni-directional gain from the vertical dipole element. This configuration can provide as much as 20% improvement in antenna efficiency versus competing technologies.

The unique combination of elements optimizes across-horizon performance and around-the-vehicle coverage. This is key for both dense urban environments as well as remote locations where signals may be either impeded or weak.

Bill Steinike, VP of Strategic Business Development, Laird Connectivity, said "The Trigger antenna family is a vast improvement for in-vehicle multi-band connectivity over existing technologies. Our team took on a significant challenge with this development to enable a new concept design to provide a market leading solution."

Antenna installations, when underneath a vehicle dashboard, presents complex RF environments and limited space for installation. The innovative L-shape of the Trigger antenna family means they can be covertly mounted alongside or over bulky non-metallic objects such as vent ducts. At the same time, the inclusion of both vertical and horizontal radiating elements mean they can offer significant performance increases over traditional flat-form candy bar antennas.

This installation ability means that these antennas can be mounted much closer to vehicle routers and gateways which are generally sited under dashboards, under seats, or in the vehicle's trunk. This avoids complex antenna installations where roof or trunk lids might need to be drilled to install an external antenna. Mounting closer to the gateway also allows for shorter cables resulting in increased RF performance.

Further information on the Trigger family of antennas and product brief are available on the Trigger product page.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are THE Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com| twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laird-connectivity-announces-the-trigger-under-dash-antenna-family-with-significant-performance-advantages-over-competing-technologies-301319043.html

SOURCE Laird Connectivity