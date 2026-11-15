Laird Aktie
ISIN: US5073651045
|
15.11.2026 20:00:10
Laird Superfood: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced net sales reached $42 million. The functional food maker is expanding its product footprint into major retail channels while working to turn acquired brands into a profitable scale platform. Three things management said stand out.
Management is choosing to step up brand spending to capture demand from consumers switching to powdered coffee and those using glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight-loss medications who seek nutrient-dense foods. To support this growth push, Laird Superfood is deploying top-of-funnel campaigns across online marketplaces and retail accounts.
Gross profit reached $12.4 million, but gross margin (the portion of revenue left after production costs) compressed by 7 percentage points to 29.6%. Commodity cost inflation and lower-margin product lines from Terrasoul drove the contraction, which management is countering through active cost containment.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laird PLC Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 4 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Laird PLC Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 4 Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Laird Superfood Inc Registered Shs
|2,52
|-7,35%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.