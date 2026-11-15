Laird Aktie

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ISIN: US5073651045

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15.11.2026 20:00:10

Laird Superfood: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced net sales reached $42 million. The functional food maker is expanding its product footprint into major retail channels while working to turn acquired brands into a profitable scale platform. Three things management said stand out.

Management is choosing to step up brand spending to capture demand from consumers switching to powdered coffee and those using glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight-loss medications who seek nutrient-dense foods. To support this growth push, Laird Superfood is deploying top-of-funnel campaigns across online marketplaces and retail accounts.

Gross profit reached $12.4 million, but gross margin (the portion of revenue left after production costs) compressed by 7 percentage points to 29.6%. Commodity cost inflation and lower-margin product lines from Terrasoul drove the contraction, which management is countering through active cost containment.

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Laird Superfood Inc Registered Shs 2,52 -7,35% Laird Superfood Inc Registered Shs

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