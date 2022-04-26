Laird Superfood Enters the Single-Use Coffee Pod Category with Eco-Friendly Alternative, Bright Cups

Timed with Earth Month, Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF) today announced the launch of Bright Cups, a commercially compostable single-serve coffee pod made with plant-based materials. Using its best-selling Focus Mushroom Coffee blended with functional mushroom extracts and botanical adaptogens, this is the first single-serve pod from Laird Superfood.

Laird Superfood's all-new Bright Cups, a single-serve coffee pod that is BPI-Certified Compostable. (Photo: Business Wire)

With roughly 12 billion single-serve pods purchased last year, Laird Superfood aims to reduce the amount of single-serve waste that ends up in landfills by designing a commercially compostable alternative that’s BPI-certified and compatible with most single-serve machines. Leading the development process with quality ingredients and sustainability top-of-mind, the brand wanted to create a single-serve coffee option that’s better for your body and the environment. Bright Cups are made from 85% coffee chaff, the natural skin of the bean, and by-product of the roasting process to reduce the product’s environmental impact in both the production and the composting of the pods. As Laird Superfood steps into a new product category, Bright Cups is the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio to demonstrate its dedication to building a greener, brighter future while not sacrificing high-quality ingredients.

"As a brand and as consumers, we’ve spent years searching for a convenient single-serve coffee option that doesn’t cause harsh environmental impact. Aligned with our eco-conscious values, we wanted to provide consumers with a sustainable alternative to plastic pods without compromising high-quality functional coffee that’s good for you and the environment,” said Andy Judd, the chief commercial officer of Laird Superfood. "Stepping into a new product category, we’re eager to see where our new line of Bright Cups takes the brand and continue to create environmentally-friendly products.”

Bright Cups Details:

Quality Ingredients: Bright Cups isn’t your typical single-serve coffee. It’s made with premium, high-altitude coffee beans with a boost of Lion’s Mane functional mushrooms and adaptogen botanicals to naturally fuel your focus.

Bright Cups isn’t your typical single-serve coffee. It’s made with premium, high-altitude coffee beans with a boost of Lion’s Mane functional mushrooms and adaptogen botanicals to naturally fuel your focus. Convenience: Sometimes you only need one cup of coffee to kickstart your day. Now you can enjoy Laird’s functional coffee blends in single-serve pods made with plant-based materials, all with convenience and plant-powered ingredients in mind.

Sometimes you only need one cup of coffee to kickstart your day. Now you can enjoy Laird’s functional coffee blends in single-serve pods made with plant-based materials, all with convenience and plant-powered ingredients in mind. Sustainability Conscious: Made with plant-derived materials, Bright Cups are one of the only single-serve, BPI-certified compostable coffee pods. We use plant-based substances, like coffee chaff, in our pods which is the natural skin of the coffee bean that comes off during roasting. While it’s typically considered waste, we repurposed it into our Bright Cups, expanding eco-friendly options for coffee drinkers.

Bright Cups are available for purchase online at LairdSuperfood.com and on Amazon starting in May. The product is priced at $17.95 for a 12-pack, $34.95 for a 24-pack, or $106.95 for a 72-pack.

For more information and to purchase Bright Cups, visit LairdSuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

