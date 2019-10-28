|
Lake House Appoints PT-Shipmanagement as New Ship Manager
LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake House, a Hong Kong and London based investment company, has appointed PT-Shipmanagement (PTS), a Hamburg based company, to manage two container ships. The two ships have a capacity of 1,300 TEU each and sail with an average crew of 15. The reason for the change to PTS was the high level of digitalisation and improved transparency on actual costs incurred. Lake House expects the ships to operate at significantly lower costs and improved yields.
PT-Shipmanagement, based in Hamburg, is a maritime service provider that specializes in optimising technical ship operating costs and simplifying and digitising administrative processes. The team around Patrick Toll has a total of more than 60 years of nautical and technical maritime expertise. Founded in 2015, the company offers its customers the world's first consistently digitised shipping company. Further information at www.pts-management.com.
Lake House is a privately held investment company with offices in Hong Kong and London, investing in the listed and private sectors worldwide, from real estate, finance, transportation, natural resources to consumer and modern technologies. Investment volumes range from US$10m to US$500m. www.lakehousegroup.com
Contact: Katie Nichols
nichols@lakehousegroup.com
