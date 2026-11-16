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16.11.2026 09:39:36

Lakefront Launches New EUR 50M Share Buyback Following Completion Of Initial Program

(RTTNews) - Lakefront Biotherapeutics (LKFT) announced a new EUR 50 million share repurchase program after completing its initial EUR 50 million buyback program launched earlier this year.

The company repurchased approximately 1.99 million shares under the first program, which concluded on October 16, 2026. Those shares are being held as treasury stock.

Under the new authorization, Lakefront may repurchase up to 4.6 million ordinary shares for a total value of up to EUR 50 million. The program began on November 16, 2026, and is scheduled to run until March 31, 2027, or until the mandate is completed, whichever occurs first.

The buyback will be executed by Morgan Stanley & Co International PLC, which will make trading decisions independently under a discretionary mandate. Purchases will be conducted on the open market through Euronext.

According to the company, the repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and may be used to satisfy obligations under employee equity incentive programs.

Lakefront said the new program follows what it viewed as the successful completion of the initial buyback and reflects management's assessment of the company's current valuation while continuing to support investments in its development pipeline.

Lakefront's pipeline is focused on immunology and inflammation, led by gamgertamig a BCMAxCD3 T-cell engager being developed for autoimmune diseases.

The company noted that it may suspend or terminate the repurchase program at any time, with any such decision to be disclosed through future announcements.

LKFT has traded between $25.68 and $36.24 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $33.98, up 0.15%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $33.82, down 0.47%.

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