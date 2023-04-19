Lalique Group announces full-year 2022 results

|
Zurich, 19 April 2023 Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, generated operating revenue of EUR 170.0 million in 2022, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year. EBIT rose to EUR 13.2 million, or EUR 11.5 million excluding extraordinary income recorded in the first half of 2022, and the EBIT margin was 7.7% or 6.8%, respectively. The Board of Directors will propose an increased dividend of CHF 0.50 per share to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Lalique Group expects to achieve further sales growth in the low 10% range for 2023, while profitability is likely to be slightly lower than in 2022 due to higher costs, especially for energy.
In line with the preliminary announcement on 14 March 2023, Lalique Group reported a strong, broad-based increase in sales for the 2022 financial year, as expected. This result reflects contributions from all of its business segments, which generated double-digit growth rates. Like in the prior year, the perfume business was a particularly strong driver of growth. Overall, Lalique Groups operating revenue increased by 20% compared to 2021 to reach EUR 170.0 million. As previously announced, this includes extraordinary income of EUR 1.7 million recorded in the first half of 2022 in connection with the resolution of a legal matter.
Developments on the cost side reflect higher business volumes, the expansion of the business and intensified marketing and sales activities compared to the reduced cost base in the prior year as a result of lockdown-related closures. The Group also increased its production capacity in 2022 with a view to driving future growth. This included investing in a more powerful and efficient melting furnace and increasing resources in the area of cold glass production at the Lalique manufacture as well as in a new mash tun at the whisky distillery. Personnel costs totalled EUR 42.0 million, an increase of 22% compared to the prior year. Other operating expenses totalled EUR 27.8 million, corresponding to an increase of 28%. At EUR 15.7 million, depreciation and amortisation were 10% higher than in the prior year.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to EUR 13.2 million in 2022, compared to EUR 9.6 million in the prior year. The EBIT margin improved to 7.7%, compared to 6.8% in 2021. Excluding the above-mentioned extraordinary income of EUR 1.7 million, Lalique Group grew its EBIT by 19% to EUR 11.5 million in the year under review, with an EBIT margin of 6.8%. Net Group profit rose to EUR 9.6 million in the year under review, compared to EUR 6.8 million in the prior year.
Lalique Group continues to have a solid liquidity and capital position with an equity ratio of 50.0% at the end of 2022 (2021: 50.9%).
Segment results
Ultrasun generated sales of EUR 14.8 million in 2022. This corresponds to an increase of 13% compared to the prior year, during which the demand for sunscreen products was impacted by restrictions on holidays and travel due to the pandemic. Although Ultrasun returned to a growth path, the segments sales nevertheless remained below the pre-pandemic level (2019: EUR 21.8 million). The brand experienced a further strong increase in online sales. The gross margin increased compared to the previous year, which was impacted by clearance sales and the removal of older products that could no longer be sold. Costs rose by 9% overall, and profitability at EBIT level was EUR 0.5 million (2021: EUR -1.1 million).
The Jaguar Fragrances segment was able to maintain the previous years strong growth and generated sales of EUR 26.4 million (+28%). This was driven by broad demand in Europe and pleasing results in India. EBIT rose to EUR 4.3 million (2021: EUR 3.5 million).
The Glenturret segment achieved a 54% increase in sales to EUR 7.6 million in 2022, reflecting renewed growth in the sale of whisky, although the launch of a new whisky range in the second half of the year took place later than originally planned. The distillery's visitor centre and shop, which were renovated in the Lalique style in the previous year, and The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, which opened in July 2021, also contributed to the increase in sales. The expansion of the offering led to higher costs, as expected. EBIT in the year under review was EUR -0.9 million (2021: EUR -1.8 million).
Among the other brands, Bentley Fragrances saw another significant increase in sales, which rose by 59% on the back of its strong international brand presence. Parfums Samouraï generated further growth in the Japanese market, with sales rising by 14%, and Parfums Grès, with key markets in Latin America, reported a 4% increase in sales. Both brands thus came close to pre-pandemic levels. Brioni Parfums generated a substantial increase in sales in 2022, partly driven by the launch of the third Brioni fragrance. The perfume filling and logistics business Lalique Beauty Services grew its sales by 19% compared to the prior year. The segments EBIT was EUR 5.4 million (2021: EUR 3.2 million).
Dividend proposal
Outlook
Lalique Group will continue to move ahead with selected product launches and projects in the current year. In the perfume business, this includes the launch of new Lalique, Jaguar, Bentley and Brioni fragrances. Lalique and The Glenturret
Preparations are underway this year for the planned launch in spring 2024 of the first fragrances under the perfume licence agreement with the global fashion brand Superdry. In addition, the Group wants to seize further opportunities to promote the Lalique brand through the world of experiences offered by its gastronomy and hospitality business. As announced in July 2022, Lalique Group will run Villa Florhof, a Zurich hotel steeped in tradition, in the future. It is planned that the hotel will reopen in autumn 2024. Preparations are also being carried out this year for the relaunch of the Fabric Frontline silk label, which is scheduled for 2024.
Excluding unforeseeable events, Lalique Group expects to generate sales growth in the low 10% range for the full year 2023, while profitability is likely to be slightly lower than in 2022 due to higher costs, especially for energy.
Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group: "In 2022, Lalique Group achieved good results that encourage and motivate us to continue systematically executing our diversification strategy. Our portfolio comprises an attractive offering of luxury goods that appeals to a broad clientele - especially in view of the power of the Lalique brand.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.