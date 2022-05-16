Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Lalique Group announces management change at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen



Zurich, 16 May 2022 Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced that Denis Mandry, who has been Head of Production at the Lalique crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder since 2008, is to leave the company in order to pursue new interests. From 16 May 2022, Alexis Rubinstein, CFO of Lalique Group, will take over the role of Head of Production on an interim basis in addition to his existing function until a permanent successor is appointed.

Denis Mandry has spent more than 30 years at Laliques crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, where he held various middle management functions until being appointed as Head of Production in 2008 following the acquisition of Lalique by its current owners, operating under the name Art & Fragrance at that time. Denis Mandry was also appointed as a member of the Executive Board of the Group subsidiary Lalique SA, which is headquartered in Paris. The search for a permanent successor is now underway. After stepping down from his position on 16 May 2022, Denis Mandry will continue to offer his services to Lalique SA and will work with his interim successor, Lalique Group CFO Alexis Rubinstein, to ensure a smooth transition. Denis Mandry will also support the Lalique crystal factory on selected projects if required.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, stated: We owe considerable thanks to Denis Mandry for his contributions to the development of Lalique and for our longstanding collaboration. We wish Denis all the best for the future. Our crystal factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, which is celebrating its centenary in 2022, is at the heart of Lalique Group, and we have made significant investments in its ongoing modernisation in recent years. We also wish to express our gratitude to Alexis Rubinstein for agreeing to take over the management of the factory, with its 250 employees, on an interim basis in addition to his function as CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. The fascinating craftmanship within the factory will remain one of the defining hallmarks of the Lalique brand in the future.



