12.04.2022 07:10:22
Lalique Group announces new licencing agreement to create and market fragrances for Superdry
Lalique Group SA
/ Key word(s): Agreement
MEDIA RELEASE
Founded in the UK in 2003, Superdry has a significant global presence operating in over 50 countries with 228 physical stores, around 480 franchisees and licensees, and Superdry's digital experience superdry.com retailing to over 100 countries worldwide.
The brand is focussed on delivering high style and premium quality products in four collections for men and women, inspired by the cultures of America, Japan and Britain.
Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, said: "We are delighted to be Superdry's exclusive perfume partner. Working with such a dynamic and inspiring brand with its distinctive style offers us a great opportunity to further expand our brand portfolio and is set to be a winning match."
Julian Dunkerton, CEO of Superdry, said: "We've got great momentum in our brand and its distinct style choices. These will be complemented by our new Superdry fragrances and I am excited to be partnering with Lalique Group, a premium partner very consistent with our brand. Importantly, our agreement also includes strong commitments on the sustainability of how the fragrances are produced and packaged."
With the new licence for Superdry fragrances, Lalique Group is expanding its existing perfume portfolio, which includes the brands Lalique Parfums, Brioni, Jaguar Fragrances, Bentley Fragrances, Parfums Grès, and Parfums Samouraï.
1325683 12.04.2022
