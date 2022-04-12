Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Agreement



Lalique Group announces new licencing agreement to create and market fragrances for Superdry



Zurich, 12 April 2022 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced a worldwide perfume licensing agreement with global fashion brand, Superdry, in a deal brokered by IMG.



Under the terms of the agreement, which will initially run through 2032, Lalique Group will exclusively create and distribute a collection of women's and men's perfumes for Superdry, with the first fragrance being launched in spring 2024. Building on Superdry's reputation within key markets including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia, the fragrance will be distributed and marketed through Lalique Group's global distribution network.

Founded in the UK in 2003, Superdry has a significant global presence operating in over 50 countries with 228 physical stores, around 480 franchisees and licensees, and Superdry's digital experience superdry.com retailing to over 100 countries worldwide.

The brand is focussed on delivering high style and premium quality products in four collections for men and women, inspired by the cultures of America, Japan and Britain.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, said: "We are delighted to be Superdry's exclusive perfume partner. Working with such a dynamic and inspiring brand with its distinctive style offers us a great opportunity to further expand our brand portfolio and is set to be a winning match."

Julian Dunkerton, CEO of Superdry, said: "We've got great momentum in our brand and its distinct style choices. These will be complemented by our new Superdry fragrances and I am excited to be partnering with Lalique Group, a premium partner very consistent with our brand. Importantly, our agreement also includes strong commitments on the sustainability of how the fragrances are produced and packaged."

With the new licence for Superdry fragrances, Lalique Group is expanding its existing perfume portfolio, which includes the brands Lalique Parfums, Brioni, Jaguar Fragrances, Bentley Fragrances, Parfums Grès, and Parfums Samouraï.



About Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 750 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About Superdry

Superdry is a contemporary brand focussed on delivering high style and premium quality products in four collections. Inspired by the cultures of America, Japan and Britain Superdry delivers beautifully crafted, relaxed style with engaging content. Methods of making, attention to detail, premium materials and hand-drawn art are the signature details of the collections. Superdry has a significant global presence in over 50 countries. Superdry.com, our digital experience, retails safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide.

www.superdry.com