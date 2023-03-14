|
14.03.2023 07:00:23
Lalique Group announces preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year
|
Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
MEDIA RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 14 March 2023 Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods, today announced its preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2022 financial year. Operating revenue rose by around 20% compared to 2021 to approximately EUR 170.0 million. EBIT increased to around EUR 13.2 million, or EUR 11.5 million excluding extraordinary income recorded in the first half of 2022, with an EBIT margin of around 7.7% or 6.8%, respectively.
As expected, Lalique Group reported a strong, broad-based rise in sales for the 2022 financial year, reflecting contributions from all of its business segments, which generated double-digit growth rates. Overall, Lalique Groups operating revenue increased by around 20% compared to 2021 to approximately EUR 170.0 million. As previously announced, this includes extraordinary income of EUR 1.7 million recorded in the first half of 2022 in connection with the resolution of a legal matter.
Developments on the cost side reflect the expansion of the business and intensified marketing and sales activities, as well as the partially reduced cost base in the prior year as a result of lockdown-related closures due to the pandemic. The Group also increased its production capacity in 2022 with a view to driving future growth. This included investing in a powerful and efficient melting furnace for the crystal manufacturing business and increasing resources in the area of cold glass production. Personnel costs rose to around EUR 42.0 million in 2022, an increase of around 22% compared to the prior year. Other operating expenses totalled around EUR 27.8 million, corresponding to an increase of around 28%. At around EUR 15.7 million, depreciation and amortization were around 10% higher than in the prior year.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to around EUR 13.2 million in 2022, compared to EUR 9.6 million in the prior year. The EBIT margin improved to approximately 7.7%, compared to 6.8% in 2021. Excluding extraordinary income of EUR 1.7 million mentioned above, Lalique Group grew its EBIT by around 19% in the year under review to approximately EUR 11.5 million, with an EBIT margin of around 6.8%.
The complete final audited figures for the 2022 financial year will be published by Lalique Group on 19 April 2023.
