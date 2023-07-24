Lalique Group further diversifies its shareholder base

Zurich, 24 July 2023 Silvio Denz, majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), active in the creation, development, marketing and global sales of luxury goods, has reached an agreement with Müller Handels AG Schweiz for the latter to buy 600,000 of the company shares held by him, thus reducing his shareholding to 50.1%.

Silvio Denz: I am delighted to welcome Müller Handels AG Schweiz and, with it, such a well-respected entrepreneur and associate of many years as Erwin Müller, as an additional anchor shareholder to Lalique Group. We are thus further diversifying our shareholder base, while I will continue to hold the majority in the company in the future.

Müller Handels AG Schweiz, with registered offices in Oberentfelden, is the Swiss arm of the enterprise established by Erwin Müller in 1953 near Ulm that, with its drugstore chain, today operates around 900 branches in the German-speaking markets, Eastern Europe and Spain. Lalique Group works with Müller in the distribution of perfume and sun protection products and will consider further collaboration opportunities.

The sale of the stake will be completed in the next few days. Once the transaction has been concluded, Silvio Denzs shareholding in Lalique Group will reduce to 50.1% and Müller Handels AG Schweiz will have a stake of 8.3%. Dharampal Satyapal Limited holds 12.3%, Hansjörg Wyss holds 6.3%, and Ayman, Faisal, Mohammed and Maanoun Tamer hold 3.3% in Lalique Group via MAG Seven Ltd.