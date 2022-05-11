|
11.05.2022 11:25:49
Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting
|
Lalique Group SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE
Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting
Marcel Roesti, a member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2008, will not stand for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Philippe Vidal will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors. Philippe Vidal is a French citizen with a long career at the French banking group Crédit Industriel et Commercial, where he held various leadership positions including serving as a member of the Executive Board and, most recently, as Deputy CEO until 2021.
Chairman Silvio Denz and all other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year. Jan Kollros, member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2017, is proposed as an additional member of the Compensation Committee.
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
Lalique Group
You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lalique Group SA
|Grubenstrasse 18
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|043 499 45 00
|Fax:
|043 499 45 03
|E-mail:
|info@lalique-group.com
|Internet:
|www.lalique-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033813293
|Valor:
|A0M1KL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1349559
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1349559 11.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laliquemehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22
|Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Lalique Group announces 2021 annual results (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Lalique Group gibt Jahresergebnis 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Lalique Group announces new licencing agreement to create and market fragrances for Superdry (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Lalique Group gibt neue Parfüm-Lizenzvereinbarung mit Superdry bekannt (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|Lalique Group gibt vorläufige Kennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|Lalique Group announces preliminary key figures for the 2021 financial year (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Laliquemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lalique
|36,00
|-2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.