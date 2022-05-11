Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE

Zurich, 11 May 2022 Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for its Ordinary General Meeting on 2 June 2022.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting of 2 June 2022 that a dividend of CHF 0.40 per share be distributed for the 2021 financial year. It is planned that half of the distribution will take the form of an ordinary dividend, with the other half being paid out of capital contribution reserves (free of Swiss withholding tax).

Marcel Roesti, a member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2008, will not stand for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Philippe Vidal will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors. Philippe Vidal is a French citizen with a long career at the French banking group Crédit Industriel et Commercial, where he held various leadership positions including serving as a member of the Executive Board and, most recently, as Deputy CEO until 2021.

Chairman Silvio Denz and all other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year. Jan Kollros, member of the Board of Directors of Lalique Group since 2017, is proposed as an additional member of the Compensation Committee.

The invitation and full agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting 2022 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at: www.lalique-group.com/assembly


Media contact
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Head of Communication & PR
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
e-mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 700 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com


