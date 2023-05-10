Lalique Group publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting

Zurich, 10 May 2023 Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2023.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders that a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share be distributed for the 2022 financial year (2021 financial year: CHF 0.40 per share). It is planned that half of the distribution will take the form of an ordinary dividend, with the other half being paid out of capital contribution reserves (free of Swiss withholding tax).

All members of the Board of Directors and Chairman Silvio Denz will stand for

re-election for a further term of office of one year.

Further, the Board of Directors is proposing various amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the revised Swiss corporation law, which entered into force on 1 January 2023. This includes, among other things, the introduction of a capital band that authorises the Board of Directors to increase the companys share capital by a maximum of 20% (upper limit: CHF 1 728 000) or to reduce it by no more than 10% (lower limit: CHF 1 296 000) over a period of three years without it being necessary to convene a General Meeting for this purpose.

The invitation and the full agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at:

www.lalique-group.com/annual-general-meeting