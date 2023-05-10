Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 06:59:21

Lalique Group publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting

Lalique Group publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting

10-May-2023 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE  Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Media release (PDF)

Medienmitteilung (PDF)

Communiqué de presse (PDF)

Zurich, 10 May 2023  Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of 
31 May 2023.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders that a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share be distributed for the 2022 financial year (2021 financial year: CHF 0.40 per share). It is planned that half of the distribution will take the form of an ordinary dividend, with the other half being paid out of capital contribution reserves (free of Swiss withholding tax).

All members of the Board of Directors and Chairman Silvio Denz will stand for 
re-election for a further term of office of one year.

Further, the Board of Directors is proposing various amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the revised Swiss corporation law, which entered into force on 1 January 2023. This includes, among other things, the introduction of a capital band that authorises the Board of Directors to increase the companys share capital by a maximum of 20% (upper limit: CHF 1 728 000) or to reduce it by no more than 10% (lower limit: CHF 1 296 000) over a period of three years without it being necessary to convene a General Meeting for this purpose.

The invitation and the full agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at: 
www.lalique-group.com/annual-general-meeting

Lalique Group 
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 770 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com


