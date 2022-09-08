Lalique Group releases first NFT collection 'The Impossible Vases'

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022

08.09.2022

MEDIA RELEASE
 

Zurich, 8 September 2022 Lalique Group announced today that it is releasing its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on 7 October 2022 on OpenSea. The Bacchantes vase, one of Laliques finest creations, will be launched in the form of high-end digital, moving artworks. Ten NFTs will be sold at a fixed price equivalent to EUR 10,000 each. With this product launch, the Group is expanding the world of Lalique by further linking the online and offline client experience.

The launch of its first NFT collection marks a milestone for Lalique as it takes its first steps into the metaverse, a vision of the future Internet a highly engaging virtual world where people can meet to socialize, play and work. The Impossible Vases are high-end digital, moving artworks designed by Marc Larminaux, Artistic and Creative Director at Lalique, and facilitated by Marcel Härtlein, Group Head Digital. Each of the ten digital artworks initially depicts a crystal Bacchantes vase, designed by René Lalique in 1927, which undergoes a metamorphosis transcending the boundaries of reality. The NFTs provide art and digital enthusiasts with an exceptional visual experience of the Bacchantes vase and enable them to fully immerse themselves in the Lalique universe. The Bacchantes vase can be discovered in ways never seen before, both emotive and sensorial, that nevertheless honour the brands unique heritage.

NFT holders of the collection will receive a digital Bacchantes vase to display in Decentraland, which is considered one of the first user-owned metaverse platforms for virtual social experiences. Linking the online and offline world, buyers will also receive further benefits and real-life experiences: A crystal Bacchantes vase will be shipped to their home with an invitation to visit the Lalique crystal factory in Alsace, France, to see first hand how the legendary pieces are created an experience that is not open to the public. Additionally, NFT holders will become part of the exclusive Lalique NFT community.

The Impossible Vases collection will be launched on 7 October 2022 at 17:00 CET on OpenSea, the worlds largest marketplace for crypto-collectibles and NFTs, operating on the Ethereum blockchain. The ten unique NFTs will be sold in the crypto currency Ether at a fixed price equivalent to EUR 10,000 each.

With the launch of the NFTs, Lalique Group is continuing to build on its digital strategy while evolving its client offering.

Roger von der Weid, CEO of Lalique Group, stated: As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Lalique crystal factory this year, this digital innovation represents a new beginning. We are excited to enter the NFT world with an online conversion of the Bacchantes vase, which is one of the most popular Lalique pieces in real life. With this landmark product launch, we are connecting with clients in a new and unique way and reaching out to the next generation.
 

High-resolution images can be downloaded under the following link: www.lalique-group.com/media
 

Further information about The Impossible Vases Collection can be found at: nft.lalique.com and on Twitter @Lalique

 

Lalique Group
Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs around 700 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com.


