02.11.2022 10:41:40
Lalique to open a pop-up boutique in Zurich for the pre-Christmas period
MEDIA RELEASE
Lalique to open a pop-up boutique in Zurich for the pre-Christmas period
Zurich, 2. November 2022 Lalique will welcome clients in a pop-up boutique at St. Peterstrasse 16 from 9 November to 24 December 2022, in addition to serving them at its existing boutique in Zurich. The premises in St. Peterstrasse will then be renovated and will reopen as Laliques new flagship Zurich store at the same address in March 2023.
Lalique has had a boutique in Talstrasse in Zurich since 2013, from where it offers clients high-end interior design, decorative items, lifestyle accessories, jewellery and fragrances. In the pre-Christmas period 2022, Lalique will temporarily open a second point of sale in Zurich from Wednesday, 9 November 2022: At St. Peterstrasse 16, which has around 130 square meters of retail space, clients can immerse themselves in the world of Lalique and experience the Lalique lifestyle first hand.
The pop-up boutique will open in a beautiful neo-Renaissance building in a very central location, only a few steps from Zurichs Bahnhofstrasse. The Ernst Hohl Cultural Foundation and Haus Appenzell are also located in this building at St. Peterstrasse 16 and attract large numbers of culture enthusiasts, who come to view its exhibitions that are open to the public.
Renovation and reopening in March 2023
Irene Offenhammer, Manager of the Lalique boutique in Zurich, stated: We have been able to continuously grow our client base in Zurich in recent years, and we are delighted that we will have a presence in two locations in Zurich during the key pre-Christmas period. Our new premises in St. Peterstrasse with rooms that are suffused with light provide an ideal setting in which to showcase the tasteful ambiance of the Lalique brand world. We already look forward to welcoming clients next spring following the pop-up phase and the renovation of the premises to our new flagship store in St. Peterstrasse.
