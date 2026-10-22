Lam Research: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its September 2026 quarterly earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported record quarterly revenue and profitability. Artificial intelligence workloads drive higher semiconductor complexity and boost demand for wafer fab equipment, which is the capital machinery used to manufacture chips. This structural shift expands the addressable market and creates long-term opportunities across memory and logic markets. Three key takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Lam Research is seeing increased adoption of its Aether dry resist technology, an advanced tool used for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography patterning in chip manufacturing. Customer demand for high bandwidth memory and logic chips led management to raise its cumulative revenue forecast for the product line by $1 billion.

The Customer Support Business Group (CSBG), which provides maintenance, spare parts, and equipment upgrades for installed tools, is expanding rapidly as chipmakers run factories at high utilization rates. Full-year division growth is projected to reach more than twice its long-term target, supported by performance-based contracts and automation software.

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