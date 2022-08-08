Lam Research CEO Tim Archer to Attend CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 Signing

WHAT: Lam Research Corp. President and CEO Tim Archer will attend the presidential signing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 at White House. The bill is expected to provide $52 billion in subsidies to support the development and adoption of secure and trusted telecommunications technologies, secure semiconductor supply chains, and other emerging technologies domestically.

Lam Research CEO Tim Archer to attend CHIPS Act signing at White House: "A historic day for the semiconductor industry."

WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, August 9, White House, Washington, D.C.

QUOTES FROM LAM RESEARCH PRESIDENT AND CEO TIM ARCHER:

On the role of the semiconductor Industry

"The development and manufacturing of semiconductors are key to achieving technological advancements that are critical to improving our lives and conquering our biggest challenges, from reducing our carbon footprint to curing devastating diseases to more deeply understanding the universe."

On building a reliable, secure and resilient supply of semiconductors

"Our industry provides tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S. across a broad range of disciplines, including nanoscale engineering, plasma physics, materials science, advanced robotics, and manufacturing. To ensure a reliable, secure, and resilient supply of semiconductors, government and industry must invest in advancing the technology roadmap while taking a holistic view of the value chain."

On the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act

"Today is a historic day for our industry. Lam Research applauds the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act and the progress it represents. The implementation of this legislation is beneficial for the semiconductor ecosystem and the U.S. innovation economy at large."

ABOUT LAM RESEARCH – A U.S. Employer Driving the Future of Semiconductors

Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies. Nearly every chip in the world is built using Lam technology. Simply put, Lam has been making the advanced machines and systems that make semiconductors for 5G, autonomous cars, smart homes and more. Lam is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations worldwide.

FAST FACTS:

Substantial U.S. footprint: 35 locations in the U.S., including 5 manufacturing facilities across California , Oregon , and Ohio . U.S. manufacturing sites represents 67% of manufacturing footprint.

35 locations in the U.S., including 5 manufacturing facilities across , , and . U.S. manufacturing sites represents of manufacturing footprint. Jobs for American workers: Lam added 3,500 jobs in the U.S. in the last two years alone, from PhDs in plasma physics to highly skilled manufacturing technicians.

Lam added 3,500 jobs in the U.S. in the last two years alone, from PhDs in plasma physics to highly skilled manufacturing technicians. Groundbreaking R&D in the U.S. Lam invests $1.6B in FY2022, with more than 90% spent in the U.S. Lam holds more than 7,200 patents globally.

Lam invests in FY2022, with more than 90% spent in the U.S. Lam holds more than 7,200 patents globally. Building the workforce of the future: Lam collaborates with 50+ leading universities, offers robust training programs, works with leading organizations to increase hiring in underserved communities, and actively recruits US veterans.

