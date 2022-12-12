Lam Research Continues ESG Momentum with Inclusion on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America

Lam also extends focus on global impact by joining the United Nations Global Compact

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced it has been recognized for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance with its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America (DJSI North America) for a second consecutive year. Lam also this month joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. These actions underscore Lam's commitment to advancing the company's ESG strategies and initiatives.

"Lam Research is proud to once again be recognized for our corporate sustainability achievements by DJSI North America and has joined the UN Global Compact to further underscore our alignment with the universal principles supporting anti-corruption, environment, human rights, and labor," said Shawn Covell, head of ESG strategy at Lam Research. "We believe a strong corporate ESG program is critical to the continued success of the semiconductor industry and the betterment of society as a whole."

DJSI North America, a leading benchmark for corporate sustainability, recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the largest 600 U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Lam gained additional points for the 2022 DJSI North America for achievements in the past year including its net zero roadmap and strategy, enhanced employee programs and benefits and further integration of ESG into its global supply chain strategy.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are reconstituted and compiled annually based on a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) conducted by S&P Global, which evaluates the ESG performance of participating companies over the preceding year. In 2022, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Also this month, Lam built on its commitment to power breakthroughs together by joining the UN Global Compact, widely referred to as the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN priorities and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As an extension of the company's focus on advancing sustainability in the semiconductor industry, Lam last year announced goals to operate on 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 – becoming one of the first companies in the semiconductor industry to set such goals.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a leading global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

