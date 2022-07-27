Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 23:49:22

Lam Research Corporation Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 billion, or $8.74 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $7.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $8.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $4.64 billion from $4.15 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.74 vs. $7.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.75 - $10.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4.6 - $5.2 Bln

