Lam Research Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $10.39 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $8.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $10.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $5.07 billion from $4.30 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.39 vs. $8.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj. $9.25 - $10.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.4 Bln

