Lam Research Earns Spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the Third Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that it has been included on the prestigious 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America. The achievement reflects Lam's dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence.

"We believe in acting with purpose for a better world," said Stacey MacNeil, CCHO & ESG group VP, Lam Research.

"We believe that, as industry leaders, we have a responsibility to act with purpose for a better world," said Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer and group vice president of ESG at Lam Research. "We are extremely proud to be consistently listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America. This achievement stems from Lam's demonstrated values of accountability and integrity as we continue to integrate ESG principles across all areas of our business."

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, including DJSI North America, are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria. The DJSI were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The DJSI North America comprises sustainability leaders across industries as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top performers of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Lam's inclusion on the index places it among North American corporate sustainability leaders. Lam's 2023 DJSI North America rating was driven in large part by the company's strong business ethics, health and safety practices, and demonstrated transparency in ESG reporting, including disclosure of waste generation, and water and energy usage.

Lam aspires to advance responsible policies, processes, products, and relationships to build a more sustainable future as it continues to transform the world through technology. This includes becoming the first U.S.-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer to have its near-term emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. More information on Lam's ESG results and accomplishments, which include exceeding the company's 2025 goals for water savings as well as surpassing its 2025 goal for employee volunteer hours in 2022, can be found in Lam's 2022 ESG Report.

Media Resources:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our dedication to ESG excellence; our responsibility to act with purpose for a better world; our continued listing in the DJSI North America; the continued integration of ESG principles across our business; our business ethics, health and safety practices; the transparency of our ESG reporting; our aspirations to advance responsible policies, processes, products, and relationships; our transformation of the world through technology; and our targets with respect to emissions reduction, water savings, volunteerism, and other ESG goals. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and are expected to continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 25, 2023 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 24, 2023. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken

Media Relations

(510) 572-9021

publicrelations@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lam-research-earns-spot-on-the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-for-north-america-for-the-third-consecutive-year-302015183.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation