Lamar Advertising Company Aktie
WKN DE: A12FFH / ISIN: US5128161099
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05.11.2026 14:06:18
Lamar Advertising Q3 FFO Climbs, Raises FY Guidance
(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR), on Thursday reported higher funds from operations for the third quarter of 2026, compared with the previous year's period.
Further, the firm raised its full-year AFFO and earnings guidance.
For the third quarter, funds from operations or FFO increased to $224.20 million from $219.34 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations or AFFO rose to $249.29 million from $226.47 million in the prior-year quarter.
AFFO per share increased 9.5 percent to $2.41 from $2.20 a year earlier.
Net income applicable to common stock increased to $161.78 million or $1.59 per share from $141.66 million or $1.40 per share in the prior year quarter.
Operating income rose to $209.44 million from $189.09 million in the previous year's quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.3 percent to $306.86 million from $280.77 million in the year ago quarter.
Net revenues increased 6.6 percent to $624.47 million from $585.54 million a year earlier.
The company said sales growth accelerated during the quarter, supported by demand from national customers, its digital platform and political spending.
Looking ahead, Lamar Advertising now expects full-year AFFO per share in the range of $8.87 to $8.97 from the previous range of $8.75 and $8.90.
Full-year earnings per share are expected in the range of $6.01 to $6.04 from the previous range of $5.95 to $5.99.
On Wednesday, shares of Lamar closed 1.14 percent higher at $158.58 on the Nasdaq.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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