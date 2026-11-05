Lamar Advertising Q3 FFO Climbs, Raises FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR), on Thursday reported higher funds from operations for the third quarter of 2026, compared with the previous year's period.

Further, the firm raised its full-year AFFO and earnings guidance.

For the third quarter, funds from operations or FFO increased to $224.20 million from $219.34 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations or AFFO rose to $249.29 million from $226.47 million in the prior-year quarter.

AFFO per share increased 9.5 percent to $2.41 from $2.20 a year earlier.

Net income applicable to common stock increased to $161.78 million or $1.59 per share from $141.66 million or $1.40 per share in the prior year quarter.

Operating income rose to $209.44 million from $189.09 million in the previous year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.3 percent to $306.86 million from $280.77 million in the year ago quarter.

Net revenues increased 6.6 percent to $624.47 million from $585.54 million a year earlier.

The company said sales growth accelerated during the quarter, supported by demand from national customers, its digital platform and political spending.

Looking ahead, Lamar Advertising now expects full-year AFFO per share in the range of $8.87 to $8.97 from the previous range of $8.75 and $8.90.

Full-year earnings per share are expected in the range of $6.01 to $6.04 from the previous range of $5.95 to $5.99.

On Wednesday, shares of Lamar closed 1.14 percent higher at $158.58 on the Nasdaq.

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