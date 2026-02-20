Lamar Advertising Q4 Revenue Climbs; Expects Annual Adj. FFO To Improve

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), an owner and operator of outdoor advertising, on Friday recorded an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted Funds from Operations, or FFO, of $226.511 million, compared with $226.686 million in the same period last year. Adjusted FFO was $230.6 million, or $2.24 per share, higher than $226.5 million, or $2.21 per share, a year ago.

Net income was $152.197 million, or $1.50 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.291 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior year. "This increase was due to the revision in the estimate of our asset retirement obligations that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulting in an additional $159.7 million recorded to depreciation and amortization expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024," the company said.

Operating income surged to $196.061 million from $36.657 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $288.9 million, up from $278.5 million last year. Revenue was $595.932 million, higher than $579.567 million in 2024.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Lamar expects a rise in adjusted FFO. For fiscal 2026, the advertising company expects adjusted FFO of $8.50 to $8.70 per share, with net income of $5.72 and $5.83 per share.

For fiscal 2025, Lamar has reported adjusted FFO of $8.26, with a net income of $5.77 per share.

LAMR was down by 0.41% at $132.28 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.