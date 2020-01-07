Lamar Companies Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Mesa, AZ

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Companies, in conjunction with Real Capital Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of a portfolio of shopping centers in Mesa, Arizona, Mesa Pavilions North and Mesa Pavilions South. The properties total approximately 307,000 square feet and are conveniently located along the US 60/Superstition Springs Freeway with more than 1,800 linear feet of freeway visibility and exposure to more than 228,000 vehicles per day. The properties are shadow-anchored by WinCo Foods and Target, and anchored by PetSmart, Floor and Décor and Tuesday Morning.

About Lamar Companies

Lamar Companies is a full-service, privately held, real estate investment company headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. Since its founding in 1972, the Company has routinely been ranked in the top 100 largest owners of retail shopping centers in the U.S. according to National Real Estate Investors rankings. Lamar primarily focuses on opportunities created by real estate economic cycles and underperforming assets across the United States and is a principal investor in projects for its own account and in partnership with major institutions. Throughout the years the firm has maintained its entrepreneurial roots as a hands-on operating partner with a deep expertise in retail space, and a unique ability to drive value for its investors.

