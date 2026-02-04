Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2ATEK / ISIN: US5132721045
|
04.02.2026 16:09:23
Lamb Weston Appoints Jan Craps As Executive Chair, James Gray As CFO
(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Wednesday said it has appointed Jan Craps to the newly created role of Executive Chair. The company also announced the appointment of James Gray as Chief Financial Officer.
The Lamb Weston board of directors has appointed Jan Craps executive chair, effective February 6, 2026. Jan brings deep international experience to the newly created role, including more than 20 years with Anheuser-Busch InBev, most recently as the CEO and Co-Chair of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, and CEO APAC for Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Gray will join Lamb Weston as chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 2, 2026, succeeding Bernadette Madarieta, who will serve in an interim advisory capacity to ensure continuity across all financial functions during a transition period.
Jim has spent the last 12 years with Ingredion, a leading global ingredients solutions company, where he served as executive vice president and CFO. Jim began his career at Bain & Company and held finance leadership roles with PepsiCo for more than a decade.
