Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $231.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $29.8 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.2 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.12 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $231.9 Mln. vs. $29.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $4.7 - $4.8 Bln