|
20.10.2022 14:51:44
Lamb Weston To Buy Remaining Stake In European JV From Meijer For EUR 700 Mln In Cash, Stock
(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement to purchase the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. for 700 million euros in cash and common stock of Lamb Weston.
The transaction consideration comprises of 525 million euros in cash and 175 million euros of Lamb Weston's common stock. The Company expects to fund the cash portion of the acquisition with new borrowings and cash on hand.
Upon completion of the transaction, Lamb Weston will own 100% of Lamb-Weston/Meijer v.o.f., formerly operated as a 50/50 joint venture between a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lamb Weston and Meijer Frozen Foods.
The Company anticipates closing the transaction in the second half of fiscal 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.
As of the transaction closing, Lamb-Weston/Meijer will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Company will fully consolidate Lamb-Weston/Meijer's results in its financial statements.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|84,18
|-1,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.