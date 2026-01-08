Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2ATEK / ISIN: US5132721045
|
08.01.2026 17:10:14
Lamb Weston To Close Argentina Plant, Consolidate Regional Production
(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) said it will close its Munro, Argentina, manufacturing facility and consolidate production for the Latin America region at its newer plant in Mar del Plata as part of efforts to improve profitability and operational efficiency.
The company said the decision aligns with its broader strategy to better manage costs across its global supply chain while prioritizing investments that modernize assets and support long-term growth. Approximately 100 employees at the Munro plant will be impacted by the closure and will receive severance packages in line with local labor laws and regulations.
Chief Supply Chain Officer Sylvia Wilks said effective cost management is critical to delivering value to customers and ensuring operations remain efficient, resilient, and ready for future growth.
In addition to the Munro closure, Lamb Weston also announced plans to temporarily curtail a production line at one of its facilities in the Netherlands.
The company said these actions are part of its ongoing "Focus to Win" strategy, which includes prioritizing key markets and channels, strengthening customer partnerships, improving execution, and accelerating innovation across its global manufacturing network.
