Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie

Lamb Weston Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ATEK / ISIN: US5132721045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 17:10:14

Lamb Weston To Close Argentina Plant, Consolidate Regional Production

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) said it will close its Munro, Argentina, manufacturing facility and consolidate production for the Latin America region at its newer plant in Mar del Plata as part of efforts to improve profitability and operational efficiency.

The company said the decision aligns with its broader strategy to better manage costs across its global supply chain while prioritizing investments that modernize assets and support long-term growth. Approximately 100 employees at the Munro plant will be impacted by the closure and will receive severance packages in line with local labor laws and regulations.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Sylvia Wilks said effective cost management is critical to delivering value to customers and ensuring operations remain efficient, resilient, and ready for future growth.

In addition to the Munro closure, Lamb Weston also announced plans to temporarily curtail a production line at one of its facilities in the Netherlands.

The company said these actions are part of its ongoing "Focus to Win" strategy, which includes prioritizing key markets and channels, strengthening customer partnerships, improving execution, and accelerating innovation across its global manufacturing network.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten