Counsel Aktie
WKN: 877178 / ISIN: CA22226R1029
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05.08.2026 22:02:01
Lamb Weston's General Counsel Dumped 2,311 Shares in July. With Earnings Now Out, Should Investors Consider a Position?
Eryk J. Spytek, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), reported the disposal of 2,311 shares on July 14, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($46.50); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($46.50).Lamb Weston Holdings is a global leader in frozen potato products with a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and TTM revenues of $6.5 billion, serving as a critical supplier to the foodservice and retail sectors. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its established brand recognition, diversified product portfolio spanning frozen potatoes and specialty ingredients, and extensive distribution infrastructure across multiple customer channels. With approximately 10,100 employees, Lamb Weston is positioned to capitalize on sustained demand for convenient, value-added food products in both institutional and consumer markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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