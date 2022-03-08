LANCÔME WRITE HER FUTURE SCHOLARSHIP FUND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NAACP ANNOUNCES APPLICATION OPENING ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day, Lancôme is proud to announce the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO is officially open to accept student applications, which will result in 40 grants of $10,000 each for young women of color entering college in the 2022/23 academic year. Lancôme announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to help bring equity to education and encourage career development in the United States. The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO builds on the brand's global commitment to empower women through literacy and education, as well as mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Students can apply directly through the NAACP scholarship portal through May 20, 2022 at Scholarships | NAACP. The applicant must be a graduating high school senior enrolling in a 4-year tax-exempt academic institution. Additionally, applicants must be a member of the NAACP and be a registered participant of the ACT-SO program. If awarded the scholarship, students must be available to travel between July 14-17, 2022, for the National Award Ceremony.

"Lancôme launched Write Her Future with a mission to empower women through education, mentorship and employment to reach self-fulfillment and happiness," says Lancôme USA General Manager Giovanni Valentini. "In the US, we are determined to further this mission by providing equitable educational opportunities for young women of color to ensure that all voices are heard at the table."

NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) is a yearlong achievement program that reaches over 10,000 college-bound students to provide a forum for young students to excel in business, STEM, and writing among the array of programs offered. The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO will consist of both in-person and online programs at local levels (over 200 across the US). Lancôme will also provide mentoring and internship opportunities to the award recipients and continue to foster female growth post-college to ensure success.

On International Women's Day 2022, Lancôme has activated a multi-platform campaign targeting potential student applicants, as well as those interested in supporting the brand's efforts with the NAACP. Lancôme will launch a social media campaign featuring Brand Ambassadress Zendaya speaking candidly on female empowerment as well as several ACT-SO students also sharing their thoughts on the same topics.

At specific moments during the year, such as International Literacy Day and Giving Tuesday and the upcoming International Women's Day, Lancôme will donate all the profits from online sales from www.Lancome-usa.com.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP but separated in 1957 to become a separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

For more information, please visit naacp.org

