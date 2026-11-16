Invitation Homes Aktie

Invitation Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DK5V / ISIN: US46187W1071

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16.11.2026 14:55:03

Land & Buildings Urges Invitation Homes To Return $2 Bln Annually To Shareholders

(RTTNews) - Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, an activist shareholder of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), has called on the single-family rental housing company to significantly increase capital returns, citing what it considers a substantial gap between the value of the company's homes and its market valuation.

In an open letter issued on Monday, the investment firm said Invitation Homes shares could have more than 65% upside to its estimated net asset value and urged the board to take decisive steps to improve shareholder returns.

Land & Buildings estimates the company's net asset value at approximately $45 per share, compared with a public-market valuation that it says implies a value of roughly $270,000 per home, about 40% below the average $460,000 price at which Invitation Homes has sold homes since December 2025.

The activist investor also criticized Invitation Homes' stock performance, saying it has underperformed the S&P 500, broader REIT index, American Homes 4 Rent and the company's compensation peer group over the one-, three- and five-year periods.

Land & Buildings urged the board to commit to returning at least $2 billion in capital to shareholders annually on a leverage-neutral basis, funded by individual home sales and delivered through share repurchases or special dividends for as long as the stock trades below NAV.

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Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shs 27,04 1,46% Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shs

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