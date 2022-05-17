Land Securities Turns To Pre-tax Profit In FY22, Lifts Dividend; Sees EPRA EPS Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net profit before tax was 875 million pounds, compared to a loss of 1.39 billion pounds in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 117.4 pence, compared to loss of 188.2 pence last year.

EPRA earnings grew 41 percent to 355 million pounds from last year's 251 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share were up 42 percent to 48.0 pence from 33.9 pence last year.

EPRA NTA per share increased 7.9 percent during the year to 1,063 pence.

Gross rental income increased to 586 million pounds from prior year's 569 million pounds. The real estate investment trust company recorded 4.1 percent growth in like-for-like gross rental income.

Further, the company proposed a dividend of 13.0 pence per share for the final quarter, bringing the total dividend for the year to 37.0 pence per share, up 37 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, the company said, "For the current year, making some allowance for our planned capital recycling, we expect continued operational performance to drive EPRA EPS growth in the low to mid single digit percent range, supporting further growth in dividends."

In London, Land Securities shares were trading at 741.20 pence, down 0.11 percent.