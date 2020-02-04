Land Tactical Communications Market, Forecast to 2028 - Increased Adoption of the C4ISR Warfare Paradigm and the Proliferation of Emerging Technologies Drive the Modernization of Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Land Tactical Communications Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past few years, land tactical communications has gained precedence as a major modernization objective of militaries worldwide.



Whilst the current tactical communications systems used by Western majors proved to be useful against a technologically less advanced adversary in the past, recent high-intensity conflicts in dense Electronic Warfare (EW) and contested-spectrum environments have demonstrated its shortfalls. Because of the criticality of uninterrupted communications to operational success, countries such as the United States are working towards addressing deficiencies with the objective of adopting a more agile communications paradigm.



As operations become more data driven and Network Centric Warfare (NCW) oriented, the role of the tactical radio is undergoing changes. Advanced radios today are not just devices that provide duplex voice links anymore. They are multi-band tactical assets that transmit video and coordinates, track peers, link with back-end Command, Control and Communications (C3) and Battlefield Management Systems (BMS), autonomously configuring operating modes as per mission requirements or spectrum characteristics/constraints. Soldier as a Sensor concepts and the adoption of more Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) protocols have also increased the data rate and transmission channel requirements of radio systems.

Major defense spenders are also emphasizing on more secure waveforms, built-in Electronic Counter Counter Measures (ECCM) modules, rationalizing waveform types to simplify operations whilst also reducing Size, Weight and Power (SWaP).



Maintaining connectivity links whilst on the move as part of maneuver brigade operations is driving the adoption of satellite communication (satcom) enabled radio terminals as a norm in many countries. At the same time, these nations also want to be equipped with communication solutions that can perform well in degraded spectrum environments, thus driving capability inclusions such as radio tethering, cross-banding advanced MANET, cognitive programming and UAS based radio linking.



As far as communication is concerned, technological advancements in the commercial sector has overtaken those in the defense communications sector on many fronts.

New programs using increasingly civilian technology and protocols such as 4G and wireless LAN - overlaid with an advanced security features are migrating into land tactical communications. Future enhancements in the scale of joint and coalition operations require the adoption of tactical radio systems with open architectures that facilitate ease of interoperability.

Many Western tactical communications original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are pursuing collaborative development programs, such as the European Secure Software defined Radio (ESSOR) program, and are adopting US developed Software Communication Architecture (SCA) to facilitate interoperability.



The aforementioned factors are driving advanced nations to adopt high data rate (HDR), multi-channel, multi-band radio systems with advanced value added features to support military operations and improve operational performance in the battlefield.



Whilst many Western militaries already have integrated tactical communications networks in place, many countries in the Middle East, Central & South Asia, Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific will adopt integrated land tactical communications networks for the first time during the forecast period.



Whilst the capability requirements from tactical communications solutions are expanding, the competition too is on the rise. Regional OEMs are not only starting to challenge Western OEMs, but also expanding their market presence into other geographies. The drive for indigenization and setting up local manufacture is high in markets such as Saudi Arabia and India.

Land tactical communications will continue to evolve into a high-opportunity, capability-driven market throughout the study period. Seizing addressable opportunities will require tailoring country-specific value propositions that this study presents.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Land Tactical Communications - Summarizing the Themes

2. Study Overview

Market Scope and Segments

Market Definitions - Segments

Market Definitions - Others

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Global Land Tactical Communications Market Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Land Tactical Communications - Current State

Land Tactical Communications - Top Trends

Committed, Planned & Forecast Revenue

Market Revenue by Region

Market Revenue by Segment

2018 Market Share - Top 12 OEMs

Land Tactical Communications - Future Market Characteristics and Requirements

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Radio Solutions and Connectivity on the Move

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-Cost and Medium Capability Systems

Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular and Multi-mission Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Secure Waveforms and Jam-Proof Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5 - Open Architectures

Growth Opportunity 6 - Turnkey Solutions, Extended Support

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Segmental Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Revenue - Vehicular Radio Segment

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Revenue - Manpack Radio Segment

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Revenue - Portable Personal Radio Segment

7. Regional and Country Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific - Key Findings

- Key Findings Asia-Pacific - Market Brief

- Market Brief Asia-Pacific - Major Market Participants

- Major Market Participants Asia-Pacific - Market Requirements

- Market Requirements Asia-Pacific - Revenue Forecast by Segment

- Revenue Forecast by Segment Asia-Pacific - Revenue Forecast Brief

- Revenue Forecast Brief Australia

Brunei

Cambodia

Republic of Korea (RoK)

Indonesia

Japan

Lao PDR

Malaysia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Philippines

Republic of China (RoC)

(RoC) Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

8. Central & South America



9. Central & South Asia



10. North America



11. Middle East



12. Africa



13. Europe



14. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwddi0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/land-tactical-communications-market-forecast-to-2028---increased-adoption-of-the-c4isr-warfare-paradigm-and-the-proliferation-of-emerging-technologies-drive-the-modernization-of-systems-300998809.html

SOURCE Research and Markets