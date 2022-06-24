Landis+Gyr Shareholders Approve all Proposals

Cham, Switzerland June 24th, 2022 Today, the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Steinhausen with the physical presence of shareholders. 198 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 61.64% of the issued share capital. All proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were approved.

The seven members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-appointed for a one-year term of office and Andreas Umbach was re-elected as the Companys Chairman. Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation and, in a consultative vote, approved the financial year 2021 Remuneration Report. In addition, the renewal of the authorized capital in the amount of 10% of the issued share capital for two years was approved.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for financial year 2021 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute CHF 2.15 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from June 30th, 2022, onwards.

Detailed voting results and minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be available in the coming days on Landis+Gyrs investor website: www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.



Contact Media

Melissa van Anraad

Head of PR

Phone +41 41 935 6398

Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski

SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 935 6396

Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors

Christian Waelti

Head of Investor Relations

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key Dates