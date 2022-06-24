Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 17:45:34

Landis+Gyr Shareholders Approve all Proposals

24.06.2022 / 17:45

Cham, Switzerland June 24th, 2022 Today, the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Steinhausen with the physical presence of shareholders. 198 shareholders (including proxies) attended the meeting, representing 61.64% of the issued share capital. All proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were approved.

 

The seven members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-appointed for a one-year term of office and Andreas Umbach was re-elected as the Companys Chairman. Shareholders also ratified the amounts for future compensation and, in a consultative vote, approved the financial year 2021 Remuneration Report. In addition, the renewal of the authorized capital in the amount of 10% of the issued share capital for two years was approved.

 

The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements for financial year 2021 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute CHF 2.15 per registered share payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from June 30th, 2022, onwards.

 

Detailed voting results and minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be available in the coming days on Landis+Gyrs investor website: www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.
 

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

 

Key Dates

 

Ex-Dividend Date

June 28th, 2022

Dividend Record Date

June 29th, 2022

Dividend Payment Date

June 30th, 2022

Publication of Half Year Results 2022

October 27th, 2022

Release of Results for Financial Year 2022

May 1st, 2023

 

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.


